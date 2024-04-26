We need censorship. Zelenskyy’s main mistake is that he left democracy - "servant of people" Bohutska

Liza Bogutska, a member of the "Servant of the People" party, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s mistake was to leave democracy in Ukraine.

She wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Do you know what I really regret? That no martial law censorship was introduced with the adoption of martial law.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (either by choice or at the suggestion of his European partners) left democracy during the war.

It was a mistake!!!" Bohutska wrote.

We would like to remind you that according to a poll by "Rating", the number of Ukrainians who fully approve of Zelenskyy's activities has decreased by 20%. And according to a poll by the Razumkov Centre, the number of Ukrainians who do not support the government's foreign policy has increased.