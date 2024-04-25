Zelenskyy discusses approval of bill on aid to Ukraine with leaders of US Senate and Congress

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone conversations with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The head of state informed about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Thank you for the true bipartisan support and personal leadership in approving the law on assistance to Ukraine. We are grateful to US President Biden and the entire American people for helping Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

He told the interlocutors about the situation on the battlefield, the need to strengthen air defense, in particular, with Patriot systems and the benefits of long-range ATACMS systems.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

