Border guards captured occupier who was screaming for help: "I was abandoned!". VIDEO

During a battle with the enemy, the soldiers came across an invader who was shouting for help. Taking the chance, the Russian serviceman came out with his hands up and was captured, after which he was subsequently handed over to the competent authorities to replenish the exchange fund.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel .

