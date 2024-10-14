ENG
Two women killed as result of Russian shelling of Kherson

On October 14, around 6:50 p.m., the enemy fired on one of the residential areas of Kherson.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Two women were killed as a result of a direct hit of a shell to a residential building.

It is noted that under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

