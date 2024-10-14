At night, Russians launched massive attack on Kherson, hit post office. VIDEO
On the night of 14 October, at around 3.00 a.m., Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on the northern part of Kherson.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.
"One of the post offices was hit, in particular. Two cars burned down. Up to 10 "arrivals" were recorded," the statement said.
As a reminder, on 13 October, the occupiers shelled Antonivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Kizomys, Stanislav and Kherson.
