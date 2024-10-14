ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7943 visitors online
News Video
2 152 2

At night, Russians launched massive attack on Kherson, hit post office. VIDEO

On the night of 14 October, at around 3.00 a.m., Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on the northern part of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

"One of the post offices was hit, in particular. Two cars burned down. Up to 10 "arrivals" were recorded," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 13 October, the occupiers shelled Antonivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Kizomys, Stanislav and Kherson.

Read more: Occupiers hit Derhachi, Kharkiv region, with two KABs

Author: 

shoot out (13448) Kherson (1165)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 