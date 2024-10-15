Two firefights took place in vicinity of Tykhe, enemy ammunition storage site was destroyed in Kharkiv sector - OC "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Ukrainian Defense Forces keep holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

over the past day, there were 2 military clashes in the area of Tykhe.

As noted, over the past day, there were 2 military clashes in the area of Tykhe.

"The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

Losses of occupiers in the Kharkiv sector

According to OC "Kharkiv", enemy losses amounted to 95 people over the last day, including 44 irrecoverable casualties and 51 sanitary casualties.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy also lost 18 units of weapons and military equipment, including destroyed and damaged:

1 artillery system,

1 armored combat vehicle,

6 vehicles,

1 unit of special equipment,

9 UAVs.

Also there were destroyed:

50 shelters for personnel,

1 ammunition storage facility.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in control of the situation and continue to perform tasks to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," OC "Kharkiv" added.