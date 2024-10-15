16-year-old boy to be tried for setting fire to military vehicle in Dnipro - Prosecutor’s Office

In Dnipro, a 16-year-old boy who set fire to a serviceman's car for money will be tried.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

The young man agreed to the customer's offer to set fire to military vehicles for a monetary reward.

"Thus, the guy poured a pre-prepared flammable liquid and set fire to a military vehicle in one of the districts of Dnipro. The accused is currently under round-the-clock house arrest," the statement said.

He is suspected of obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

