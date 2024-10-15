Shmyhal declares Ukraine’s readiness for heating season: there is enough gas in storage, 9 nuclear power units are in operation

More than 99% of residential buildings are ready for the start of the heating season.

This was announced today at a government meeting by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

He reminds that Ukraine is on the verge of the heating season. The government, regional military administrations and community authorities are working synchronously in three key areas to ensure that all homes have light and warmth in winter.

"The first area is infrastructure preparation. Today, the readiness of residential buildings is over 99%. The number of schools, kindergartens and hospitals ready for the winter is also close to 100%. More than 18 thousand boiler houses and 4.8 thousand central heating stations are at the stage of readiness to supply heat," the Prime Minister said.

The second area, he said, is the accumulation of resources.

"Currently, we have 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the gas storage facilities and 3.1 million tons of coal in the warehouses. This is enough to get us through the winter. All 9 nuclear power units under Ukraine's control are currently in operation," he emphasized.

"The third area of winterization is the creation of decentralized generation. The energy stability programs initiated by the Government are working. These include 0% loans for individuals, loans for condominiums under the GRIDIM program, 5-7-9% loans for small and medium-sized businesses, and preferential loans from the Decarbonization Fund of Ukraine for utilities and communities. In total, banks have already issued loans worth UAH 2 billion to various categories of borrowers," the Prime Minister summarized.