Russian offensive in Kharkiv region reveals our problems in intelligence and communications - "Charter" Brigade Commander Obolienskyi

The offensive of Russian troops in the Kharkiv region has revealed Ukraine's problems in intelligence and communications.

According to Censor.NET, Colonel Ihor Obolenskyi, Brigade Commander of the 13th National Guard Brigade "Charter", said this in an interview with UP.

"The first thing I would single out is intelligence and our communications, that is, communication. The main problem I see is closed Internet and radio communication. We still use Motorolas. This is civilian communication, and one of the standards for joining NATO is to have completely closed communication. The United States and NATO members have no understanding of what open and closed communications are. Everything is closed for them. Therefore, one of the main problems is communication," he said when asked what problems the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region had exposed.

Obolienskyi does not believe that the main problem of the breakthrough is the lack of fortifications.

"We can talk about this a lot, but I can also give the example of 'Veres' (K-2 battalion commander - Ed.), who has been standing for two years on an unrealistically large front (between Donetsk and Luhansk regions - Ed.) and has been effectively defending himself. Why? Because it is effective, because it thinks, because it makes people work," the commander added.

