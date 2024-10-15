There are enough funds for subsidies and benefits in state budget - Shmyhal

In 9 months of 2024, UAH 28.2 billion was allocated from the state budget for subsidies and benefits.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this today at a government meeting, Censor.NET reports citing the government portal.

According to him, 2.8 million families currently receive housing subsidies and benefits. For 9 months of this year, the state has allocated UAH 28.2 billion for these payments.

"This support will continue. The Pension Fund automatically transfers the amount of payments for the heating season. The state budget has sufficient funds... This winter will be difficult, but Ukraine will cope with all the challenges. We will definitely withstand and win!" the Prime Minister added.

As reported, today Shmyhal also announced that Ukraine is ready for the heating season. According to him, there is enough gas in the storage facilities, and 9 nuclear power units are operating.