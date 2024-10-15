Four people were injured in enemy drone attacks in Beryslav, Kherson and Antonivka

Today, on 15 October, Russian troops have been attacking the Kherson region with drones since the morning, in particular, Beryslav, Kherson, and Antonivka have been hit, and there are victims.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Attacks on Beryslav

For example, in Beryslav, two local residents were injured in attacks by Russian UAVs.



Around 06:30, a 62-year-old man was hit by an enemy drone. He went to the hospital on his own, where he was diagnosed with concussion and explosive trauma.



An hour later, a 43-year-old man sustained concussion, shrapnel wounds to his legs, and explosive trauma as a result of the explosive drop. "An ambulance took him to a medical facility.

Strikes in Kherson and Antonivka

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, Russian occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped, a 76-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma and contusion. She received medical treatment on the spot.

In addition, in the afternoon, Russian troops attacked Antonivka with a UAV. The 18-year-old boy sustained an explosive injury and a shin injury as a result of the drone's explosive drop. He went to the hospital on his own, where he received medical treatment.