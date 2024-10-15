Day in Donetsk region: Russia fired 13 times in region, 5 people were wounded. PHOTOS
On 14 October, 5 people were injured in Russian strikes in Donetsk region.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Volnovakha district
6 houses were damaged as a result of shelling of Novoukrainka in the Vuhledar community.
Pokrovsk district
An administrative building was destroyed, 2 administrative buildings and 2 two-storey buildings in Kurakhove were damaged. A house in Trudove was destroyed. Five houses were damaged in Pokrovsk.
Kramatorsk district
A person was wounded and 10 houses were damaged in Zakitne of the Lyman community.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, a multi-storey building and a private house were damaged; in Riznykivka, a person was injured and a house was damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, 2 private houses were damaged.
Russian occupants shelled Donetsk region 13 times over the last day. 253 people, including 32 children, were evacuated from the front line.
According to Filashkin, 5 residents of the region were wounded as a result of Russian shelling: 3 in Shakhtarske, 1 in Zakitne and Riznykivka.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password