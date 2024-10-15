Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters on energy system: Comprehensive preparation for winter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of Headquarters on the energy system.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Comprehensive preparation for winter. Reports from everyone involved in the process: Naftogaz, Ukrenergo, the Ministries of Energy, Internal Affairs, Community and Territorial Development, the Air Force, and regional military administrations.

All levels of protection of energy infrastructure: engineering, electronic warfare and air defence. Our aviation will take an active part. We also decided to strengthen air defence in the border and frontline regions," the statement said.

According to the president, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has presented a plan of measures to respond to shelling and promptly repair damage.

Zelenskyy also added that work is underway to create a dispersed network of cogeneration units.