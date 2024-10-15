Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, Russians attack city with GABs (updated)

On the evening of October 15, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv - the city is under attack by GABs. Be careful - there are still GABs in the air," he wrote.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, hits were recorded in the Kharkiv district.

Information about the damage is being clarified.

