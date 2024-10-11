Enemy attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles, four people were killed, including 16-year-old girl. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 10 October, Russian invaders attacked the Odesa district with ballistic missiles, causing casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

The Russian attack destroyed a two-story building where civilians lived and worked. People were trapped under the rubble.

"Rescuers from the State Emergency Service rescued four people, and unfortunately, three more people died under the rubble of the building. Among the dead are a 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. Another woman died in hospital from her injuries," the statement said.

Another 10 people were injured and nine were hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition. Ten people were provided with psychological assistance on the spot.

To recap, the EU has responded to Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports. EU spokesperson Peter Stano called on countries to put pressure on Russia to stop attacks on ships in Ukrainian ports.










