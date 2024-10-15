Sybiha and Blinken coordinated positions of Ukraine and United States "on eve of major international events"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the strategic partnership between the countries "on the eve of major international events."

The minister wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reaffirm the Ukrainian-American strategic partnership and coordinate positions on the eve of major international events," Sybiha said.

He also informed the US Secretary of State about Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy system, as well as Ukraine's key military and energy needs.

He thanked the United States "for their leadership and support."

