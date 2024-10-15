US is concerned about possible participation of North Korean troops in war in Ukraine

White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said that the United States is concerned about the possible involvement of the North Korean military in the war in Ukraine on the side of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

According to Savett, if the information about the participation of DPRK troops in Ukraine is confirmed, it will mean a "significant strengthening" of defense relations between North Korea and Russia.

"Such a step would also indicate a new level of desperation for Russia, which continues to suffer significant battlefield losses in its brutal war against Ukraine," the White House official said.

What preceded it?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated: "We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. This is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupying military forces."

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are being trained in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

As a reminder, in early October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to support Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the front in Ukraine is not true.

On October 15, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.