Several thousand soldiers from DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to front in Ukraine - WP

By the end of the year, Russia may send several thousand soldiers from the DPRK to Ukraine, who are currently undergoing training in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the Washington Post reports this with reference to a representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence on condition of anonymity.

Moreover, some North Korean officers are already on the territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia to observe Russian forces and study the situation on the battlefield. However, the Ukrainian military has not yet encountered a single North Korean unit that has taken part in combat operations.

The source also said that it is not yet known where exactly on the Ukrainian front the DPRK military units currently undergoing training in Russia could be deployed. One possibility is that they could be used in the Russian border regions to free up Russian troops to take part in the fighting in Ukraine.

"This could have a significant impact. Especially if we are talking about releasing reserves on the territory of the Russian Federation itself," said the Ukrainian intelligence official.

According to experts, North Korea can provide Russia not only with artillery shells but also with more advanced weapons, such as armored vehicles, missiles, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

Foreign intervention by North Korea is rare, but in the past, they have sent military personnel to help with weapons and technology. For example, in 2016, North Korean missile technology was used in Syria.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.