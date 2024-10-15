18 DPRK soldiers have already fled from Russian positions on border of Bryansk and Kursk regions - media

Eighteen North Korean soldiers have already fled from the positions of the Russian army on the border of Ukraine with Bryansk and Kursk regions.

This was reported to Suspilne by intelligence sources, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, this happened 7 kilometers from the state border with Ukraine.

The source added that the motives for the North Korean military's escape have not yet been established, and the Russians have already begun searching for them.

At the same time, the Russian invaders are trying to hide this information from their higher command, the source added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to support Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the front in Ukraine is not true.

On October 15, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be manned by North Korean citizens.

