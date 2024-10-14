Putin submits draft law to Duma on ratification of strategic partnership agreement with DPRK

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has introduced a draft law to the State Duma on the ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea.

The relevant document was published in the legislative activity database of the State Duma on Monday, October 14, Radio Liberty reports, Censor.NET informs.

The document provides for the ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Russian Federation and the DPRK signed in Pyongyang on June 19 this year to deepen partnership and strategic cooperation in a wide range of areas.

In particular, the agreement provides for military and other assistance to one country in the event of an attack on the other.

Article 4 of this agreement states:

"If one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state or several states and is thus in a state of war, the other party shall immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

The agreement will enter into force after the parties exchange their instruments of ratification.

As a reminder, on June 19, dictators Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against Russia or the DPRK. The document was signed during Putin's visit to Pyongyang.

