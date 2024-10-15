Russia forms "special Buryat battalion" manned by DPRK citizens - media

On the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, the Russians have begun to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be manned by North Korean citizens.

This was reported to LIGA.net by an interlocutor in military intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

According to the source, the estimated number of personnel in this battalion is approximately 3,000. The DPRK military is currently being supplied with small arms and ammunition.

Intelligence sources suggest that this battalion could potentially be involved in combat missions near the towns of Sudzha and Kursk, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently conducting an operation.

Watch more: Elimination in close combat of lost occupier who thought he was going to his own people. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of DPRK soldiers to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.