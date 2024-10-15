ENG
Elimination in close combat of lost occupier who thought he was going to his own people. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the moment the occupier was eliminated in close combat.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers killed the enemy, who probably got lost and thought he had come to his accomplices.

