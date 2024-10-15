Bodies of seven Russians are lying in mud in Kursk region: "They wanted to assault fag#ots. Liberators, bitch". VIDEO
A video recording of a Ukrainian soldier filming the outcome of a battle with a Russian assault group in the Kursk region was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows the bodies of the ruscists lying in the mud by the roadside. According to the author of the video, there were seven Russians.
Warning: Strong language!
