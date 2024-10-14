Enemy tank, "VPK-Ural" armored vehicle and APC-80 are burning down on Korenevo-Novoivanovka highway in Kursk region. VIDEO

The crew of a Ukrainian tank ambushed an enemy armoured group moving along the Korenevo-Novoivanovka road in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the result of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"A convoy of Russian vehicles that was ambushed in the Kursk region on the Korenevo-Novoivanovka highway. A tank, a 'VPK-Ural' armoured vehicle and an APC-80 were destroyed by the crew of a Ukrainian tank," - the author of the publication notes in the post.

Read more: Russian Federation transferred 50,000 troops to Kursk region, weakening its positions in other areas of front - Syrskyi