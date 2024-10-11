Russian Federation transferred 50,000 troops to Kursk region, weakening its positions in other areas of front - Syrskyi

Russian troops transferred 50,000 troops to the Kursk direction, thereby weakening their positions in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kramatorsk regions.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Suspilne", this was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Sirskyi, the Russian Federation transferred these forces from other fronts, where offensive operations were conducted. Such actions led to the weakening of Russian groups in other directions, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and on the Kramatorsk section of the front.

"This made it easier for us to conduct a defensive operation," noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

It will be recalled that on the night of October 10, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops pushed the left flank of the Ukrainian Defense Forces group in the Kursk region. The enemy has recently drawn a lot of equipment and manpower into the area.

