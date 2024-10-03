Syrskyi visited one of hottest areas of front: Decision was made to strengthen defense. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade in one of the hottest areas of the frontline.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I work in one of the hottest areas of the frontline. Ukrainian soldiers continue to bravely hold back the Russian aggressor, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy," the statement reads.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine awarded the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of Sicheslav.

"While working in the brigade, I made several decisions aimed at strengthening the resilience and effectiveness of our defense. I am proud of the heroism of Ukrainian defenders who are bringing our victory closer," concluded Syrskyi.

