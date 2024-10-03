ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9833 visitors online
News Photo War
4 728 17

Syrskyi visited one of hottest areas of front: Decision was made to strengthen defense. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade in one of the hottest areas of the frontline.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I work in one of the hottest areas of the frontline. Ukrainian soldiers continue to bravely hold back the Russian aggressor, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy," the statement reads.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine awarded the soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of Sicheslav.

"While working in the brigade, I made several decisions aimed at strengthening the resilience and effectiveness of our defense. I am proud of the heroism of Ukrainian defenders who are bringing our victory closer," concluded Syrskyi.

Also read: Zelensky: I spoke to Syrsky several times today. First of all, about Donetsk region

Сирський відвідав воїнів на передовій
Сирський відвідав воїнів на передовій
Сирський відвідав воїнів на передовій
Сирський відвідав воїнів на передовій
Сирський відвідав воїнів на передовій
Сирський відвідав воїнів на передовій
Сирський відвідав воїнів на передовій

Author: 

25th Separate Airborne Brigade (55) Syrskyi Oleksandr (465)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 