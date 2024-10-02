Zelenskyy: I spoke to Syrskyi several times today. First of all, about Donetsk region

On Wednesday, October 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in the Donetsk region with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in the areas where it is most difficult.

The head of state said this in his traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"I have already spoken to the Commander-in-Chief several times today. First of all, about the Donetsk region, about the areas where it is especially difficult now. I am grateful to each of our combat brigades for their true resilience and courage. Every week, against all odds, our soldiers ensure a truly significant defeat of the occupier, and the most important thing is to exhaust the enemy and provide Ukraine with the opportunity to convince partners of such steps that can fundamentally and strategically change the military situation," the President said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine needs the determination of its partners to allow the Armed Forces to use Western long-range weapons against targets in Russia.

"We really need this determination from our partners. Long-range. And I would like to thank every leader, all friends of Ukraine for understanding that pressure on Russia is not enough now, and that is why - and only why - the Russian leadership does not take diplomacy seriously. We need more force," the President added.

As a reminder, on October 2, the Defense Forces officially confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

