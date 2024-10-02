Together with international coalition, we can put end to Russian terror altogether by shooting down Shaheds, by shooting down missiles in cooperation. VIDEO

In an evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would cooperate with the international coalition to jointly shoot down missiles and drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's telegram channel.

"A report by the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko. The key points are both about strengthening the Service and about our work on extremely sensitive information obtained by our Ukrainian intelligence officers.

Now we are preparing maximum results for the state for the fall in all directions and at all levels. We will provide all the necessary content for Ramstein, the military, the Office, diplomats - everything that Ukraine needs for its partners to better understand the available capabilities.

On the other hand, we are also working on the intentions of the enemy. We are preparing to counteract them in the way that will be most useful for the defense of Ukraine and the protection of the lives of our people.

Every time in the Middle East, during Iran's criminal attacks, we see the international coalition acting together. I thank every country that really helps us with air defense. I thank Romania in particular for the Patriot. And we can achieve even greater effectiveness - we can put an end to Russian terror altogether by shooting down Shahids, by shooting down missiles in cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

