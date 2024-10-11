In the Kursk region, Russian troops pushed through the left flank of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was written by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"It was an extremely terrible day in the area of Novoivanivka today: artillery and drones had to engage in combat," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy has recently brought a lot of equipment and manpower to the area.

"Although the first attempts achieved tactical success near Snahost, they were eventually completely stopped. Until now," the osinters write.

The Russians are now trying to gain a foothold in the area of Novoivanivka and Zelenyi Shlyakh. The tactical situation for the adjacent units to the north is extremely unreliable.

"Today, information about the preparation of a new army corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has surfaced on the Internet. What is it for? The military themselves do not know the answer. According to our colleague, it is supposed to be a "shitty analogue of the OC". At the same time, the formation of tactical units in the form of divisions, which the military has repeatedly mentioned, is out of the question. The Kursk grouping of our troops is a large "vinaigrette" with appropriate interaction. Today's news: no matter how unfortunate it may sound, the defence forces tank was hit by a defence forces fpv drone," DeepState explains.

They add that we are on the verge of another trouble because of the repetition of mistakes.

"We hope that encirclement will be avoided. The Kursk operation is a really great strategic success for the Defence Forces, but any victory must be maintained, and not and not to hope that the enemy will continue to be a mo**n," the analysts conclude.

