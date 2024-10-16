Enemy occupied Ostrivske and advanced in Toretsk - DeepState
Russian invaders occupied Ostrivske and advanced in a number of settlements in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
The enemy occupied Ostrivske and advanced near Levadne, Tsukuryne and Toretsk.
