Enemy occupied Ostrivske and advanced in Toretsk - DeepState

Russian invaders occupied Ostrivske and advanced in a number of settlements in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

The enemy occupied Ostrivske and advanced near Levadne, Tsukuryne and Toretsk.

