The occupiers demolished the village of Sverdlikovo in the Kursk region with GABs. The shelling has also intensified over the past three days.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, a press officer of the temporary military commandant's office in the Russian Federation, during a telethon.

He said that the Russians damaged church buildings and practically demolished the village of Sverdlikovo. The settlement was shelled, among other things, with GABs.

"Just the day before yesterday, we went around, filmed video of all the streets with destruction, and yesterday we were evacuating people from this settlement because three GABs flew in. And today, five GABs and 32 120-mm mines have arrived. This is a small village with three streets - and now it is completely destroyed," Dmytrashkivskyi noted.

He added that according to the information available to the Defense Forces, the Russians are going to attack the boarding school where the residents of Sudzha are living.

"We are now looking for a room with stove heating and are trying to accommodate these people as much as possible," the spokesman said.

