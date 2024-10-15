Two Crimean traitors who fought on side of Russia and were captured in Kursk region have been served suspicion notices - prosecutor’s office

Law enforcers in the Sumy region have served suspicion notices to two residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea who fought on the side of Russia and were captured in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, two Crimeans were served with a notice of suspicion of treason.

As noted, the 51-year-old and 45-year-old residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea sided with Russia after the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

Where did the traitors fight?

In addition, after the start of the full-scale invasion, they joined the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces and fought against Ukraine, in particular, took part in hostilities in the Kherson direction.



In the summer of 2024, the command transferred the suspects' units, who were then serving as riflemen, to the Kursk region, where they were captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.