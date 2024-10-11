New fuel tanks explode at oil depot in occupied Feodosia, fire lasts for 4 days. VIDEO
Fuel tanks continue to explode at the oil depot in occupied Feodosia. The fire has been burning for four days and there are no signs of localisation.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Footage of new explosions at the oil depot is published by local residents.
As a reminder, on the night of 7 October, the Defence Forces successfully attacked the enemy's offshore oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Since autumn 2022, the oil depot has had a Pantsir-S1 air defence system, but this did not help repel the attack.
