News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 672,850 people (+1,450 per day), 8,997 tanks, 19,459 artillery systems, 17,969 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 672,850 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 672,850 (+1,450) people,

tanks ‒ 8997 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,969 (+30) units,

artillery systems – 19459 (+29) units,

MLRS – 1231 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 978 (+0) units,

aircraft – 369(+0) units,

helicopters – 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 17050 (+31),

cruise missiles ‒ 2620 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 26732 (+78) units,

special equipment ‒ 3441 (+0)

