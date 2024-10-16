ENG
In south, Ukrainian troops destroyed 87 occupiers and 57 units of equipment over day

Southern defense forces continue to conduct counter-battery operations. Over the past day, 10 enemy guns and 2 large-caliber mortars were destroyed.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, Censor.NET informs.

 LOSSES OF THE ENEMY:

Over the course of the day, enemy personnel losses amounted to 87 people.
The enemy also lost 57 units of weapons and military equipment, including:

  • 34 units of automotive and armored vehicles (including 1 MTLB ZU 23-2)
  • 2 mortars (including 1 "Tyulpan" 2C4)
  • 10 guns (including 1 Msta-B and 1 2S3 "Acacia" self-propelled artillery system)
  • 4 motorcycles
  • 2 buggies
  • 1 EW
  • 3 UAVs (Supercam)
  • 3 boats.

Also, 17 "Shahed-136" UAVs were destroyed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 6 dugouts, an ammunition storage site, 2 observation posts, a property storage site, a fuel and lubricant storage site, and a UAV takeoff site.

