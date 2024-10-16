Enemy is preparing for assaults near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, but currently Russians do not have enough forces for large-scale offensive - OTG "Tavria"

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is transferring personnel to forward positions and preparing for assaults. The Russians are constantly striking the positions of the Armed Forces and front-line settlements with artillery, aviation, and drones.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Channel 24, this was told by the spokesman of the OTG "Tavria" Vladyslav Voloshyn.

One of the hottest sections of the front in the Zaporizhzhia region is the direction from Pryutne to Velika Novosilka, as well as the section in the Huliaypole and Orikhiv districts.

In addition, according to Voloshin, the invaders at the mouth of the Dnipro in the Kherson direction are trying to take control of the islands.

"Also, the enemy is transferring personnel to its advanced positions at the mouth of the Dnieper. There is information that it is likely that he will start intensifying his assault actions there as well," the spokesman emphasized.

