Kazakhstan refused to join BRICS in near future

Kazakhstan will refrain from applying to join the BRICS in the foreseeable future, in particular because of the length of time it takes to consider membership.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Berik Uali, according to Tengrinews, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Astana is watching the evolution of the BRICS with interest, and also "supports the calls of the leaders of the founding states of the organisation to make every effort to build a just, democratic world order free from the hegemony of any superpowers".

"At the same time, Kazakhstan will refrain from applying for membership in the BRICS now and most likely in the near future, including taking into account the multi-stage process of consideration of the membership issue, as well as other issues related to the prospects for the development of this association," Tokayev's spokesman explained.

According to him, proposals for joining BRICS were considered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "from the point of view of Kazakhstan's national interests".

However, for now, Tokayev gives priority to the UN "as a universal and non-alternative organisation in which all pressing international issues can and should be discussed," he added.

Uali said that Tokayev will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, where he plans to speak on 24 October at an expanded outreach session, the topic of which will be interaction with the countries of the Global South.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey had applied to join the BRICS.

The BRICS was formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In 2024, the group included Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt.