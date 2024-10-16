Russia is preparing to strike at Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities - Sybiha

Russia is preparing to strike nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a briefing with the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries in Odesa, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia has complete dominance in the air. We know that they are preparing strikes on our nuclear energy facilities," Sybiha said.

Because of this, Ukraine insists on lifting any restrictions on the use of long-range missiles against military targets in Russia.

"This is our right under the UN Charter as a defending country. This right of self-defense is justified. We need it now. And I am glad that my colleagues and I are all like-minded," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

As a reminder, the foreign ministers of Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia and Denmark (the Nordic-Baltic Eight, NB8) are in Odesa.