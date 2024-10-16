General Staff: 112 combat engagements took place in frontline, 46 of them in Kurakhove direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 112 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 49 air strikes - dropped 50 GABs, used 655 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired more than 3,500 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers carried out four attacks near Starytsia over 24 hours. The units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy assaults. According to preliminary information, since the beginning of the day, enemy losses amounted to 65 occupiers killed and wounded, 16 UAVs, four units of special equipment and a car were destroyed. In addition, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and a unit of enemy special equipment were severely damaged.

In the Kupiansk direction, 18 enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Kucherivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshneve, nine of them are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

The enemy attacked seventeen times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Our defenders managed to repel 13 enemy attacks, and the fighting continues.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction. Invaders were active in the vicinity of Stupochky. All the enemy's attempts to push our soldiers back proved to be in vain.

During the day, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers once near Toretsk. The attack was repelled, the enemy was not successful.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, fighting has been taking place in the areas of Promin, Krutyi Yar and Selydove. Nine enemy offensives and assaults were repelled. Two more combat engagements are ongoing. Our troops are taking measures to hold the designated lines and positions. Today's enemy losses preliminarily amount to 155 killed and wounded occupiers, and Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank, a mortar, two motorcycles and a vehicle. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle and two mortars were heavily damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, 46 attacks by the occupants have been registered so far. The invaders remain most active near Tsukuryne, Novoselidivka, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and near Vodiane. Twenty-six enemy assaults were repelled by the Defense Forces, and the fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and near Zolota Nyva.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our troops successfully repelled six assaults by the aggressor's troops on our positions.