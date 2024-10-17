ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5190 visitors online
News
373 0

Occupiers shelled 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region overnight

Запорізька область

Over the past day, on October 16, Russian invaders struck 424 times in 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.

In particular, the enemy:

  • conducted 10 air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka;
  • attacked with 263 UAVs of various modifications on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne;
  • fired 15 times at Novodanylivka, Levadne and Novoandriivka with MLRS;
  • conducted 136 artillery attacks on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

"There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and objects of infrastructure. No civilians were injured," Fedorov added.

Read more: Enemy is preparing for assaults near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia, but currently Russians do not have enough forces for large-scale offensive - OTG "Tavria"

Author: 

shoot out (13484) Zaporizka region (1249)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 