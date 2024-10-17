Occupiers shelled 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region overnight
Over the past day, on October 16, Russian invaders struck 424 times in 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov.
In particular, the enemy:
- conducted 10 air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka;
- attacked with 263 UAVs of various modifications on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne;
- fired 15 times at Novodanylivka, Levadne and Novoandriivka with MLRS;
- conducted 136 artillery attacks on the territory of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
"There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and objects of infrastructure. No civilians were injured," Fedorov added.
