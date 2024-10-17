Russians attacked Kyiv with drones in waves at night, residential building is damaged in Desnianskyi district

Since the evening of October 16, the enemy has tried to attack Kyiv with drones four times. Also, one of the air raid alerts was related to the threat of enemy's use of ballistic weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko.

"That night, Russian drones came to Kyiv in waves and from different directions.

"Since yesterday evening and throughout the night, the air alert was announced in the city four times, the total danger lasted three and a half hours. In addition to the threat of UAVs, one of the alarms was related to the threat of enemy ballistic weapons. As a result of the coordinated work of air defense and other components of the defense forces, all Russian UAVs that were detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city were neutralized (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, an apartment building was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.

"According to the information available at the moment, window glazing and interior decoration were damaged on three floors of the building. There was no information about the victims," Popko added.

