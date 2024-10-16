ENG
News
Air raid alert in Kyiv and region due to UAV threat. Possible work of air defense

Робота ППО

On the evening of October 16, enemy drones attacked the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

At 7:42 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat to the Kyiv region.

At 8:03 p.m. - about an enemy UAV from the north in the direction of Kyiv.

Read more: Air defense forces destroyed another 17 "shaheds": total of 68 UAVs out of 136 were shot down, 64 were lost locally, and there were two hits. INFOGRAPHICS

