Air raid alert in Kyiv and region due to UAV threat. Possible work of air defense

On the evening of October 16, enemy drones attacked the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

At 7:42 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat to the Kyiv region.

At 8:03 p.m. - about an enemy UAV from the north in the direction of Kyiv.

