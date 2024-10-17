ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 674,270 people (+1420 per day), 9,014 tanks, 19,510 artillery systems, and 1,8002 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 674,270 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 674270 (+1420) people,
  • tanks - 9014 (+17) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 18002 (+33) units
  • artillery systems - 19510 (+51) units,
  • MLRS - 1232 (+1) units
  • air defense systems - 978 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17104 (+54),
  • cruise missiles - 2620 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26815 (+83) units
  • special equipment - 3446 (+5)

