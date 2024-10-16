ENG
Two Ukrainian tanks smashed enemy APC-82A to pieces at close range in Kursk region. VIDEO

Two Ukrainian tanks shot at an enemy APC-82A with troops at close range in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of an enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.

Russian Army (9270) elimination (5210) Kursk (767)
