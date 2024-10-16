Two Ukrainian tanks smashed enemy APC-82A to pieces at close range in Kursk region. VIDEO
Two Ukrainian tanks shot at an enemy APC-82A with troops at close range in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of an enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password