Two Ukrainian tanks smashed enemy APC-82A to pieces at close range in Kursk region. VIDEO

Two Ukrainian tanks shot at an enemy APC-82A with troops at close range in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the destruction of an enemy armoured vehicle was posted on social media.

