ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4718 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
1 321 4

Duda and Rutte discussed NATO’s involvement in supporting Ukraine

Дуда та Рютте обговорили допомогу Україні від НАТО

On Wednesday, October 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed, in particular, aid to Ukraine in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Office of the President of Poland reports this on the X network, Censor.NET reports.

"During the conversation, in particular, the priorities regarding the strengthening of deterrence and defense of the Alliance, the policy towards Russia, as well as NATO's involvement in supporting Ukraine were discussed," the message reads.

It is noted that Duda also once again congratulated Rutte on his appointment as NATO Secretary General.

Read more: NATO cannot yet confirm DPRK troops’ participation in war - Rutte

It will be recalled that the day before NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the "Victory Plan" presented by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Verkhovna Rada and stated that NATO takes note of the announced plan.

Author: 

NATO (1830) allowance (466) Duda (241) Mark Rutte (208)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 