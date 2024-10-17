Duda and Rutte discussed NATO’s involvement in supporting Ukraine

On Wednesday, October 16, Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed, in particular, aid to Ukraine in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Office of the President of Poland reports this on the X network, Censor.NET reports.

"During the conversation, in particular, the priorities regarding the strengthening of deterrence and defense of the Alliance, the policy towards Russia, as well as NATO's involvement in supporting Ukraine were discussed," the message reads.

It is noted that Duda also once again congratulated Rutte on his appointment as NATO Secretary General.

It will be recalled that the day before NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the "Victory Plan" presented by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Verkhovna Rada and stated that NATO takes note of the announced plan.