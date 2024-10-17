Zaluzhnyi about Kursk operation: Command took into account all necessary axes for its implementation

The Ukrainian command has taken into account all the necessary axes for the operation in the Kursk region of Russia.

This opinion was expressed at the Chatham House event by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

He said that he had not seen any military plans for this operation, but believed that "the Ukrainian command has most likely taken into account all the necessary axes for its implementation."

According to Zaluzhnyi, the operation of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region demonstrates how Ukraine "continues to be the most active actor in the development of military science."

"And believe me, it's up to the military and political leadership of Ukraine to decide how to conduct these operations, how to act, where to attack and what to do. There are people who will evaluate this when this operation is over," emphasized Zaluzhnyi.

Commenting on the situation at the front, the diplomat said that it is "exactly as it can be as a result of the actions and conditions in which Ukraine is now." In particular, he compared how much Russia spends on military purposes and how much Ukraine receives from its partners.

"You realize that it is a miracle what is happening there, which could have been completely different," Zaluzhnyi added.

According to him, he "knows for sure that the Armed Forces are doing everything possible and impossible to keep the situation under control."