Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 675,800 people (+1530 per day), 9,027 tanks, 19,533 artillery systems, and 18,053 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 675,800 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.10.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 675800 (+1530) people,
- tanks - 9027 (+13) units
- armored combat vehicles - 18053 (+51) units
- artillery systems - 19533 (+23) units,
- MLRS - 1232 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 978 (+0) units
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17152 (+48),
- cruise missiles - 2620 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26908 (+93) units
- special equipment - 3448 (+2)
