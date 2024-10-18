China fueling Russia’s war against Ukraine - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Beijing was facilitating Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, DW writes about it.

"China has become a decisive accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine. And it cannot continue to fuel the biggest conflict in Europe since the Second World War without its interests and reputation being affected," Rutte said.

He noted that China is not an enemy of NATO.

"China is a challenge. It is not our adversary, but it is a challenge: it supports Russia's military efforts by circumventing sanctions, supplying dual-use goods, and this affects China's position in the world," Rutte explained.

According to him, this position of Beijing is forcing other countries to change their minds about it.

As a reminder, the US Treasury announced sanctions against a network of companies from China and Russia involved in the development and production of long-range "Harpy" drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

