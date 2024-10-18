ENG
Soldiers of 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade repelled attack by occupiers in Kurakhove direction: 5 tanks and 10 armored vehicles destroyed. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 46th SAB repelled the occupiers' assault in the Kurakhove direction.

According to Censor.NET, 5 Russian tanks and 10 armoured vehicles were destroyed during two waves of the occupiers' attacks.

"The soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade gave a warm welcome to the Russian occupiers. During another suicidal assault on Ukrainian positions supported by 33 pieces of equipment, the enemy tried to break through the defence twice a day, but neither the morning fog nor the evening twilight helped the enemy. Thanks to the work of drone and artillery operators, 5 tanks and 10 armoured vehicles were destroyed," the video's commentary reads.

