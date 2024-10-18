Scholz did not support central points of Zelenskyy’s "Victory Plan" due to fears of further escalation of war

The Federal Chancellor of Germany criticized the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the EU summit in Brussels.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Suddeutsche Zeitung.

The chancellor justified his position with fears of further escalation. Scholz said that he is responsible for ensuring that the war between Russia and Ukraine does not become a war between Russia and NATO.

He added that nothing would change his decision to deny Kyiv the supply of Taurus cruise missiles.

"I don't think such supply is right, and it will remain that way," Scholz said.

He also intends to block the quick invitation of Ukraine to NATO. He referred to the resolution of the last NATO summit in Washington when the Alliance decided on the invitation - then the USA and Germany were against it. The resolution emphasized that an invitation to NATO can be given only after all allies agree to it and all the conditions of admission are met. Such conditions include reforms in the fields of democracy, economy, and security.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s "Victory Plan" is plan for defeat. Hungary is not involved in this - Orban